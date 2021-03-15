IU fires men’s basketball coach Archie Miller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana Hoosiers are in the market for a new basketball coach.

Indiana University has fired men’s head basketball coach Archie Miller, sources tell WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun.

The team was expected to be told Monday afternoon by the athletic director of Miller’s firing .

BREAKING: sources tell me that Indiana has fired Archie Miller. First reported by @GoodmanHoops. I’m told AD Scott Dolson is expected to inform the team within the hour. More to come on @WISH_TV — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) March 15, 2021

Miller’s dismissal comes after the Hoosiers finished this past season with a 12-15 record and failed to make the NCAA tournament.

This was Miller’s fourth season as head coach of the Hoosiers.

Dolson: Two donors will provide funds for the buyout of Miller. #IU — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) March 15, 2021

"I was not approached by donors. It was not an anti-Archie effort."



Indiana AD Scott Dolson said he had zero conversations with donors before he made his final conclusion to go in a different direction. // @WISH_TV https://t.co/8GTEdeaoez — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) March 15, 2021

Dolson said the transition plan for #IUBB's current roster is already underway.



"A transition team that started today with a meeting with the players."



A team of 4 (assistant coaches & strength staff) will serve on an interim basis for the players that choose to stay / @WISH_TV — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) March 15, 2021

Statement