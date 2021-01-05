Restaurant owner: All men’s March Madness games in Indy is ‘bump we need’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s March Madness announcement — all of the men’s basketball games at six venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette — is no game for struggling restaurants and other businesses, especially downtown.

Economists believe the change to accommodate the coronavirus pandemic could have a $150 million impact; even more if fans are allowed.

But even without fans, it will be enough to save some businesses from turning out the lights for good.

It was a quiet dinner hour on Monday night for Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar. Co-owner Keith Stucker believes brighter nights are ahead thanks to the NCAA news.

“It’s a nice surprise. It’s the bump we need,” he said.

Pier 48 has a prime spot across Pennsylvania Street from Bankers Life Fieldhouse, one of the four venues in Indianapolis to host the games. But so far, with no fans for Pacers games at the Fieldhouse, Stucker can’t tell when the pros are in action.

“Right now, no,” he said.

Stucker believes a college tournament should be a different game.

“With all the teams comes a lot of friends and family,” he said.

That’s even if just parents are allowed in.

Ball State University economist Mike Hicks said that’s not all the city can expect.

“I think this is going to be as important as a Super Bowl, if not more important to the city’s tourism and travel industry,” Hicks said.

Hicks estimates the tournament is worth from $125 million-175 million to the region.

Dven if fans don’t arrive in force, those who watch the tournament will be getting a constant look at the best Indiana has to offer: the food, the museums, the venues. That’s tough to put a price tag on.

“Indianapolis shows really well on national media, much better than I think most Hoosiers understand,” Hicks said.

That impact will start to be felt in the coming weeks, well before the tournament begins, as preparations are made.

“Even if it’s a very scaled-back — fans, just parents and a few people — I think it’s going to be extraordinarily big. The key part is there’s really nothing else happening,” Hicks said.

That’s music to the ears of Stucker, whose business was down 60% over the previous year in the last quarter.

With 90 days for things to improve until the championship, he’s hopeful more fans will be allowed.

“It makes a huge difference. Yeah, that will make a huge difference,” Stucker said. “It’s hard to believe, in my opinion, you would have Lucas Oil Stadium for the Final Four with no fans.”

Stucker’s hope, along with those of Indiana and local officials, is that a successful tournament helps others decide to bring their big events and conventions to town later in the year and in future years.

Hicks said if things go poorly, unless Indianapolis is directly responsible, it will reflect poorly on the NCAA organization, not the city or state.

