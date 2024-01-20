Search
Robert Morris beats IUPUI

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Corbin’s 20 points helped Robert Morris defeat IUPUI 80-63 on Saturday.

Corbin added five assists for the Colonials (8-12, 4-5 Horizon League). Justice Williams scored 17 points, going 6 of 16 (5 for 9 from 3-point range). TJ Wainwright shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Jlynn Counter led the Jaguars (6-15, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and four assists. DJ Jackson added 11 points for IUPUI.

