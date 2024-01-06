Search
Rubio scores 18 to lead Central Michigan to 71-65 victory over Ball State

by: The Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan Rubio’s 18 points helped Central Michigan defeat Ball State 71-65 on Saturday.

Rubio shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Anthony Pritchard added 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and six assists. Derrick Butler was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Davion Bailey finished with 21 points for the Cardinals (8-6, 0-2). Basheer Jihad added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Ball State. In addition, Jalin Anderson finished with 11 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

