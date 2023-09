Schedule announced for upcoming ACC basketball season on WISH-TV

BURBANK, Calif. (WISH) — The CW has announced its network schedule for the upcoming ACC men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

Beginning in December, WISH-TV will broadcast 28 ACC men’s basketball games and nine ACC women’s basketball games.

ACC men’s basketball coverage on WISH-TV will begin at noon Eastern time Dec. 2 with Notre Dame taking on Miami (Fla.).

Meanwhile, ACC women’s basketball coverage on WISH-TV will begin at noon Dec. 31 with Clemson at North Carolina.

Men’s basketball doubleheaders will take place on Saturdays, while women’s basketball games will air on Sundays.

Raycom Sports will produce all the college basketball games listed above for The CW.

2023-24 ACC men’s basketball schedule on WISH-TV

Dec. 2

Noon: Notre Dame at Miami.

2:15 p.m.” Duke at Georgia Tech.

Dec. 9

Noon: Valparaiso at Virginia Tech.

2:15 p.m.: Charlotte at Duke.

Dec. 16

Noon: La Salle at Miami.

2:15 p.m.” Georgetown at Notre Dame.

Dec. 30

Noon: Pittsburgh at Syracuse.

2 p.m.: Queens at Duke.

Jan. 6

Noon: Pittsburgh at Louisville.

2:15 p.m.: Miami at Wake Fores.

Jan. 13

Noon: NC State at Louisville.

2:15 p.m.: Florida State at Notre Dame.

Jan. 20

Noon: Virginia Tech at NC State.

2:15 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College.

Jan. 27

Time TBA: Virginia at Louisville.

Time TBA: Pittsburgh at Miami.

Feb. 3

5:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at NC State.

7:45 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest.

Feb. 10

5:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame.

7:45 p.m.: Virginia at Florida State.

Feb. 17

5:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Georgia Tech.

7:45 p.m.: NC State at Clemson.

Feb. 24

5:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh.

7:45 p.m.: Florida State at Clemson.

March 2

5:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech.

7:45 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame.

March 9

5:30 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville.

7:45 p.m.: NC State at Pittsburgh.

2023-24 ACC women’s basketball schedule on WISH-TV

Dec. 31

Noon: Clemson at North Carolina.

Jan. 7

Noon: Duke at Virginia.

Jan. 14

Noon: Miami at Notre Dame.

Jan. 21

Noon: Clemson at Virginia Tech.

Jan. 28

Noon: North Carolina at Virginia.

Feb. 4

Time TBA: Miami at Florida State.

Feb. 11

11 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse.

Feb. 18

Noon: Georgia Tech at NC State.

Feb. 25

Noon: Virginia at Louisville.