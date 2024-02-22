Shrewsberry scores 23, including career-high 7 from deep, and Notre Dame tops Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Braeden Shrewsberry scored 23 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Notre Dame rolled past Louisville 72-50 on Wednesday night.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Shrewsberry in a span of 28 seconds put Notre Dame ahead 59-45 with 7:17 remaining in the second half. Markus Burton scored the next five Notre Dame points, Carey Booth added a jumper and Shrewsberry connected on his seventh 3-pointer for a 69-47 lead near the four-minute mark. The lead reached 22 once more, when Thomas Crowe hit a 3-pointer in the final half-minute to cap the scoring.

Burton finished with 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Booth had nine points and seven rebounds for Notre Dame (10-16, 5-10 ACC), which has won three in a row for the first time this season.

Skyy Clark led Louisville with 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting and he grabbed eight rebounds. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield added 16 points for the Cardinals (8-19, 3-13). Louisville shot 34% for the game.

After a 12-all tie, the Fighting Irish went on a 15-2 run, the last nine points coming on 3-pointers by J.R. Konieczny, Booth and Shrewsberry. Louisville bounced right back with an 8-0 run and Notre Dame missed 10 consecutive shots over the next several minutes. Notre Dame held on to lead 31-25 at halftime.

Notre Dame visits Syracuse on Saturday. Louisville visits No. 8 Duke on Feb. 28.