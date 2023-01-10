College Basketball

Spear’s double-double propels Robert Morris over IUPUI 77-70

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Kahliel Spear had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 77-70 victory over IUPUI on Monday night.

Enoch Cheeks and Josh Corbin added 16 points apiece for the Colonials (8-9, 3-3 Horizon League). Corbin made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range.

Chris Osten topped the Jaguars (3-14) with 21 points. Jlynn Counter added 14 points, while Daylan Hamilton scored 11.

NEXT UP Both teams play on Thursday. Robert Morris visits Oakland while IUPUI hosts Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.