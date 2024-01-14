Spears scores 13, hits big buckets for Florida State in 67-58 win over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Primo Spears scored 13 points, including two key buckets late in the second half, and Florida State defeated Notre Dame 67-58 on Saturday.

Florida State scored the first eight points of the second half to take the first double-digit lead of the game, 41-29 with about 17 minutes left. Notre Dame made only three shots in the first 6-plus minutes of the half, but layups by Logan Imes and Markus Burton got them within 43-37. Spears then hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 Florida State run and the Fighting Irish came right back with nine points of their own to make it 51-46.

A 3-point jumper by Braeden Shrewsberry drew the Irish within 59-55 with 2:24 remaining but Spears hit a pull-up jumper for a six-point lead. Shrewsberry hit another 3-pointer to make it 61-58 but Spears answered again, his hook shot giving the Seminoles a 63-58 lead with 56 seconds remaining. J.R. Konieczny and Shrewsberry missed 3-pointers on Notre Dame’s next two possessions and the Seminoles closed out the win with two free throws from Jamir Watkins and two more from Baba Miller.

Watkins scored 12 points and Jalen Warley and Darin Green Jr. scored 10 points each for Florida State (10-6, 4-1 ACC), which beat Notre Dame for the fourth consecutive time.

Burton scored 20 points and Konieczny had 11 for Notre Dame (7-10, 2-4).

Florida State made 13 of 15 free throws compared to 3 of 11 for Notre Dame. Florida State had only eight turnovers.

There were five ties and six lead changes in the first half which ended with Florida State ahead 33-29. The Seminoles led for 15-plus minutes, but their biggest lead was only five points on two occasions. Notre Dame’s biggest lead of the half was four.

Notre Dame plays at Boston College on Monday.

Florida State, which has won four in a row since a loss to Lipscomb on Dec. 30, plays at Miami on Wednesday.

