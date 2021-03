SportsLocker Sunday: Purdue radio voice Rob Blackman’s tribute to Larry Clisby

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Following Saturday’s passing of legendary Purdue men’s basketball radio announcer Larry Clisby, the current Boilers radio voice Rob Blackman joined SportsLocker Sunday to share a heartfelt tribute.

Blackman was Clisby’s radio partner for 15 seasons and took over for his mentor during the 2019 season.

This season marks the first in which Clisby has not been on the air with Purdue basketball since 1985.