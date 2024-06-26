TBT features four alumni teams from Indiana at Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indiana guard Kevin "Yogi" Ferrell reacts after an Indiana basket in the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Wisconsin in Bloomington, Ind. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014. Indiana won 75-72. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)

(WISH) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is returning for its seventh year and it features multiple alumni teams from the state of Indiana.

Indiana formed an alumni team for the first time this year. The team, named Assembly Ball, was organized by Christian Watford and features Yogi Ferrell.

Other former Hoosiers will join Ferrell, including:

Juwan Morgan

Jordan Hulls

Devonte Green

Troy Williams

Race Thompson

Miller Kopp

Assembly Ball was named the one seed in their region, which will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse and will be co-hosted by Assembly Ball and All Good Dawgs, the Butler alumni team.

The All Good Dawgs roster is headlined by Shelvin Mack.

Purdue’s alumni team, the Men of Mackey, will also play in the regional. If Assembly Ball and Men of Mackey both win their first game, they will match up against each other in the second round.

Men of Mackey includes Purdue star Robbie Hummel, as well as former Boilermakers Lewis Jackson, Kelsey Barlow, and Jon Octeus.

Assembly Ball will play against The Cru, a Valparaiso alumni team, in the first round. Men of Mackey plays against the Fort Wayne Champs, and All Good Dawgs faces off against Fail Harder, a team organized by Lawrence Central grad and national champion Kyle Guy.

The winner of the regional at Hinkle Fieldhouse will go to the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals will be played in Philadelphia.

The winner of TBT is awarded $1 million. Instead of a clock determining the winner of each game, it features the Elam Ending, where a target score determines the winner. Eight points are added to the score of the leading team following the end of the third quarter, and whichever team reaches that score first wins.

The first round of the regional at Hinkle Fieldhouse is on Friday, July 19.