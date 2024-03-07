Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Telfort’s 18 lead Butler over Xavier

(Provided Photo/Butler Sports)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points in Butler’s 72-66 victory against Xavier on Wednesday night.

Telfort added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds and four steals. Pierre Brooks had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Musketeers (15-15, 9-10) were led by Desmond Claude, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Quincy Olivari added 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Xavier. Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Noblesville head baseball coach: ‘There...
Sports /
Newgarden reflects on IndyCar decision...
Motorsports /
Georgia TE Brock Bowers could...
Indianapolis Colts /
Guerin Catholic’s prayer answered with...
High School - The Zone /
What a pair of WNBA...
Indiana Fever /
Siblings to play together for...
Indy Eleven /
IUPUI parts ways with men’s...
College Basketball /
North Central to remember late...
Local News /