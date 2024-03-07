Telfort’s 18 lead Butler over Xavier

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had 18 points in Butler’s 72-66 victory against Xavier on Wednesday night.

Telfort added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 9-11 Big East Conference). Posh Alexander scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added six rebounds and four steals. Pierre Brooks had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Musketeers (15-15, 9-10) were led by Desmond Claude, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Quincy Olivari added 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Xavier. Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.