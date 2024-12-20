Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams praises Purdue’s Matt Painter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is no question that Purdue University men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has a good reputation across the college basketball landscape.

The latest example of that came after Saturday’s Indy Classic matchup between the then-11th ranked Boilermakers and then-17th ranked Texas A&M. Aggies head coach Buzz Williams praised his Purdue counterpart after the game during his press conference.

“I think the consistency that coach has led with over the last 20 years is renowned,” Williams said. “Not necessarily the results, just how he goes about his work on and off the floor. I have the utmost respect for who he is as a person and who he is as a coach.”

Painter has a 455-206 overall record since taking over at Purdue. This is his 20th season leading the Boilermakers. Last season, he led Purdue to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Game.

“Some of the guys on our team – Gregg (Indy Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel) – that are probably basketball junkies are aware of Purdue’s consistency during their basketball career,” Williams said. “But I think that our coaches did a good job of presenting how good they are. Three returning starters from the national championship game. Seven returners from the national championship game. Just what he’s done, not just last year, in the 20 years he’s been there is phenomenal. He’s a first-ballot Hall of Famer for sure.”

The Aggies beat the Boilermakers 70-66 this past Saturday.

Purdue is back in action this Saturday against No. 2-ranked Auburn. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. EDT in Birmingham, Ala.

Auburn will be the fourth SEC team that program has played this season. Purdue beat then-2nd ranked Alabama and then-23rd ranked Ole Miss last month.

Following the game against Auburn, the Boilers have a week-long break before hosting Toledo on Sunday, Dec. 29.