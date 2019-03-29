Texas Tech star from Italy surprised by family at Sweet 16

Sophomore guard Davide Moretti had a night to remember in Texas Tech’s 63-44 over Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at the Honda Center.
Moretti scored 15 points and hit his first five shots with his family in the stands.
His mother, father and younger brother surprised Moretti at the team hotel on Wednesday.
Who do you play for?@davide25moretti was surprised to learn he’ll have some visitors from 🇮🇹 inside the Honda Center tomorrow night.#4To1 | #MarchMadness
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/ic1arWlePJ— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) March 28, 2019
Moretti missed his first seven three-point attempts in Texas Tech’s first two tournament wins but hit three in a row to help the Red Raiders advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season.
The Red Raiders face the No. 1 seed in the West Region, Gonzaga, at 5:09 p.m. (CST) Saturday in Anaheim, California.