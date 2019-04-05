Texas Tech will be rolling with Mahomes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Auburn has Sir Charles, Michigan State has Magic and Virginia has Ralph Sampson.
Texas Tech will have Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP plans to watch the Red Raiders play the Spartans in the Final Four on Saturday night. Mahomes doesn’t have any official obligations, though he may give the team a shout-out, but he’s looking forward to the festive Final Four atmosphere.
Mahomes played high school basketball and still loves the game, even though it got him into trouble recently. A grainy video of Mahomes making a slick crossover move in a pickup game went viral, and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach — concerned about a potential injury — put an end to those endeavors.
He’ll have to settle for getting his basketball fix as a fan.