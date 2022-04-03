College Basketball

Thad Matta named new Butler head basketball coach

Former Butler University basketball player Thad Matta will be the school's next men's head basketball coach, the school announced Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thad Matta is returning to his alma mater and will be the new men’s head basketball coach at Butler University, the school announced Sunday.

The former Butler basketball player spent last season as the associate athletic director of basketball administration at Indiana University.

This will be the second stint for Matta as Butler’s head coach. He coached the Bulldogs in 2000.

Matta has spent 17 seasons on the sidelines as a college head coach, leading Butler, Xavier University, and Ohio State University, compiling an impressive record of 439-154. He guided the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Final Four in 2007 and 2012.

Butler is expected to introduce Matta as its new basketball coach at a press conference next week.