The cost to make it to the Final Four

The Spartans have already punched their ticket to the Final Four and now some fans still need to buy their own. They also need to figure out where they’re staying for the weekend.



All of the rooms at affiliated hotels are sold out, according to the official NCAA Final Four website.

But you can still get an Airbnb. A private room in someone else’s Minneapolis home starts at $80 for Friday through Sunday, and you could pay more than $1100 for an entire apartment or home to yourself.

Airbnb wants people to be careful when they search for places to stay, and to avoid third-party scams. Make sure you’re only using the Airbnb website to book a reservation and contact your hosts directly, and reach out if anything seems strange.

If you want to fly to Minneapolis from Lansing, flights start at just under $500. Some flights are as high as $900 round trip for that weekend.

You could take the bus for much less but you’re looking at a 16-hour trip with multiple stops. And if you feel like making the drive yourself, plan on spending nine or ten hours on the road. MSU officials are also watching for any travel deals they can pass on to fans.

“As of now we’re not aware of any companies that are doing the charter buses or anything of that nature,” Director of Alumni Programming Maria Giggy said. “We do keep an eye on all of that information. If we find it, we will make it available on our Spartan Central website.”

The MSU Alumni Association also has events planned in East Lansing and Minneapolis later this week and throughout the weekend.

You can find more details about those at the Spartan Central website.

