Toomer’s Corner gets a bath as Auburn students gear up for Final Four game

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Have you ever wondered how Toomer’s Corner is cleaned up after a big win?

Clean up crews say they have never seen the amount of toilet paper than what was out Sunday after the Auburn Tigers sealed their spot in the Final Four.

Auburn University students say, the remnants of toilet paper bring them a sense of pride. One student describes the rolled trees as a symbol of the Tigers’ success.

Monday afternoon, fans were calmer, but still gleaming with pride as the reality that the Tigers made history set in.

And with reality setting in, workers head out around 7:00 a.m. and begin the process of cleaning up the toilet paper.

Some tress are hosed down, and wet toilet paper can be seen across the ground.

The oak trees, however- workers must hand pick toilet paper out of the branches, because the trees are considered delicate.

Watch the attached video to hear from excited fans about the Auburn Tigers heading to the Final Four – and see more on the clean up process.