Tre Donaldson leads No. 24 Michigan to rout of Purdue-Fort Wayne

Michigan center Danny Wolf (1) grabs a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against IPFW, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Tre Donaldson had 16 points and six rebounds to lead No. 24 Michigan to a lopsided 89-58 victory over Purdue-Fort Wayne at the Crisler Center on Sunday.

Michigan (9-3) needed less than 15 minutes to take a 20-point lead and led by 30 in the first minute of the second half. Vladislav Goldin added 13 points for the Wolverines, who had five players in double figures. Danny Wolf had four points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Jackson led all scorers with 27 points for the Mastodons (9-5), but Purdue-Fort Wayne didn’t have another scorer with more than six points.

Takeaways

Mastodons: Forward Eric Mulder, who came into the game shooting 83.7% (46-55) on 2-pointers, made his only shot before leaving the game late in the first half with an ankle injury.

Wolverines: Michigan had gone 1-2 in its past three games with all three decided by two or fewer points. After beating Iowa 85-83 on Dec. 7, they lost 89-87 to Arkansas and 87-86 to No. 14 Oklahoma.

Key Moment

Michigan didn’t waste any time taking control of the game, taking a 23-4 lead in the first eight minutes. Eight Wolverines scored as they hit nine of their first 11 shots while holding the Mastodons to 2-12 (16.7%).

Michigan coach Dusty May rotated his lineup throughout runs of 7-0 and 13-0, using 10 players in the stretch.

Key Stat

Michigan shot 75% (9-12) on 3-pointers in the first half while Purdue-Fort Wayne went 2-17 (11.8%). Sam Walters missed two of his four attempts while his teammates made 7 of 8.

Quinton Morton-Richardson (1-7) and Rasheed Bello (0-3) combined to shoot 10% from the 3-point line and 1-13 (7.7%) overall in the half.

Up Next

Both teams return to action on Dec. 29. The Mastodons have a Horizon League game at Green Bay while Michigan hosts Western Kentucky.