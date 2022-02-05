College Basketball

Trent Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge in 2nd half past Indiana

Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots while over Indiana center Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored 23 points, Kofi Cockburn added 17 and No. 18 Illinois surged in the second half to beat Indiana 74-57 on Saturday afternoon.

The Fighting Illini have won four straight overall and the last two on the Hoosiers’ home floor. Illinois is 17-5 overall.

Race Thompson had 13 points and Xavier Johnson added 12 for Indiana, which fell to 16-6.

The Hoosiers got limited minutes from preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who once struggled with foul trouble.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Julian Champagnie leads St. John’s past Butler

College Basketball /

Health problems reported from smoky monthlong fire in Tipton County

Local /

IMPD searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen at west side apartment complex

Local /

NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.