Trent Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge in 2nd half past Indiana

Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shoots while over Indiana center Michael Durr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored 23 points, Kofi Cockburn added 17 and No. 18 Illinois surged in the second half to beat Indiana 74-57 on Saturday afternoon.

The Fighting Illini have won four straight overall and the last two on the Hoosiers’ home floor. Illinois is 17-5 overall.

Race Thompson had 13 points and Xavier Johnson added 12 for Indiana, which fell to 16-6.

The Hoosiers got limited minutes from preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who once struggled with foul trouble.

“I think that’s one of the main things is putting two halves together…I’m frustrated with myself but can’t hang my head. We’ve got to get back to work.”



Race Thompson had 13 & 6 today. #IUBB | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/zg7mzDj9Dh — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) February 5, 2022

“Well, he didn’t play particularly well…that’s how they play their big guy. He’s not going to disappear.”



Mike Woodson notes the 3-point differential (Illinois shot 43% vs. IU 3-of-13 just 23%)



“The 3-point shot got away from us again.” #IUBB | @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/MeJPP8Ut70 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) February 5, 2022