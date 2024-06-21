Search
Trent Sisley releases his top five schools, with multiple from Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Mike Woodson the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on January 06, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
by: Josh Bode
(WISH) — Trent Sisley, star power forward from Heritage Hills High School, released his top five schools on Friday.

Purdue, Indiana, and Notre Dame were all listed. as well as Iowa and Michigan State.

Sisley is visiting going on an official visit to Purdue on September 6.

He’ll visit Indiana on September 20th on an official visit. Braylon Mullins from Greenfield Central and Malachi Moreno from Georgetown, Kentucky will also go on official visits to Indiana the same weekend.

Sisley will take official visits to Notre Dame on September 28 and Michigan State on October 12.

Sisley is listed as a four star recruit and is ranked 74th nationally on 247Sports.

