IU, Purdue recruiting target Trent Sisley transfers to Montverde Academy

(WISH) — Former Heritage Hills High School star Trent Sisley announced today on a post on X (formerly Twitter) that he will be transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida.

“I would like to thank the Heritage Hills community as well as all of my coaches and teammates,” Sisley wrote in the post. “I will be forever grateful for my time spent as a Patriot. With that being said I will be transferring to Montverde Academy for my senior year.”

Sisley recently released his top five schools, with three of them from the state of Indiana. His list included Purdue, Indiana, and Notre Dame. He also had Iowa and Michigan State on the list.

Sisley will take four official visits this fall. he goes to Purdue on September 6, Indiana on September 20, Notre Dame on September 28, and Michigan State on October 12.

He’ll visit Indiana on the same weekend as Braylon Mullins from Greenfield Central and Malachi Moreno from Georgetown, Kentucky.

Montverde is one of the most prestigious academies for high school basketball. In their graduating class this year, they had the number one recruit in the class (Cooper Flagg), as well as five of the top 21 players in the class on 247Sports.

Indiana has recently had success recruiting players from Montverde. They got Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau in the 2022 class. James Goodis, a walk-on at Indiana, also went to Montverde.

However, that success became bumpier after this past recruiting cycle. They had a commitment from Liam McNeeley in the 2024 class, but he decommitted from Indiana in March and is now going to UConn.

Sisley is listed as a four star recruit and is ranked 74th nationally on 247Sports.