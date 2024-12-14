Trine University men’s basketball player dies in car crash
ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A player on a northeast Indiana university’s NCAA championship-winning men’s basketball team died in a crash this week in Michigan, the college says.
Fred Garland, 22, of Detroit, died after the car he was driving crashed about 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 in Calhoun County, Michigan State Police has said. Police think speed was a factor in the crash. Garland was the only person in the car.
Trine says Garland played a key role in Trine University’s NCAA Division III championship run in 2023-2024. As a guard for the Thunder, he averaged 14 points per game as a starter this season. Percentagewise, he was the team’s leading three-point shooter at 44.4%, and was fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference in total field goal percentage at 52.9%. Fred was the team’s leading assist man with 3.2 per game.
Funeral arrangements were pending.
Trine University in Angola is about a 45-minute drive north of Fort Wayne.
Statements
“With his positive attitude and dedication to performing at his best, Fred Garland was everything you would want in a student-athlete. He will be greatly missed across the entire Trine University campus.”
Matt Land, assistant vice president for athletics, Trine University
“It is unspeakably tragic when this happens to someone in the prime of life. My heart goes out to Fred’s family, to the Thunder men’s basketball team and coaching staff and to everyone here on Trine’s campus who knew and cared for Fred. The thoughts and prayers of the entire university go out to each one who was impacted, but especially to Fred’s family during this time.”
Earl D. Brooks II, president, Trine University