27°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
27° Indianapolis

Trine University men’s basketball player dies in car crash

Fred Garland #1 of the Trine Thunder celebrates with teammates after defeating the Hampden-Sydney Tigers in the NCAA Division III Championship at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 16, 2024, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A player on a northeast Indiana university’s NCAA championship-winning men’s basketball team died in a crash this week in Michigan, the college says.

Fred Garland, 22, of Detroit, died after the car he was driving crashed about 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 in Calhoun County, Michigan State Police has said. Police think speed was a factor in the crash. Garland was the only person in the car.

Trine says Garland played a key role in Trine University’s NCAA Division III championship run in 2023-2024. As a guard for the Thunder, he averaged 14 points per game as a starter this season. Percentagewise, he was the team’s leading three-point shooter at 44.4%, and was fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference in total field goal percentage at 52.9%. Fred was the team’s leading assist man with 3.2 per game.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Trine University in Angola is about a 45-minute drive north of Fort Wayne.

Statements

“With his positive attitude and dedication to performing at his best, Fred Garland was everything you would want in a student-athlete. He will be greatly missed across the entire Trine University campus.”

Matt Land, assistant vice president for athletics, Trine University

“It is unspeakably tragic when this happens to someone in the prime of life. My heart goes out to Fred’s family, to the Thunder men’s basketball team and coaching staff and to everyone here on Trine’s campus who knew and cared for Fred. The thoughts and prayers of the entire university go out to each one who was impacted, but especially to Fred’s family during this time.”

Earl D. Brooks II, president, Trine University

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘WISHstory’ | Celebrating WISH-TV’s longest-serving...
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
Indianapolis ministry spreads holiday joy...
Multicultural News /
Indiana Pacers to trade for...
Sports /
Trade show in Indy showcases...
Motorsports /
Holiday festival supports organizations through...
Sports /
Marion County to start visitor...
Health Spotlight /
3 juveniles arrested for gas...
Crime Watch 8 /
Noblesville’s Jim Dandy restaurant to...
Business /