Trine University men’s basketball player dies in car crash

Fred Garland #1 of the Trine Thunder celebrates with teammates after defeating the Hampden-Sydney Tigers in the NCAA Division III Championship at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on March 16, 2024, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

ANGOLA, Ind. (WISH) — A player on a northeast Indiana university’s NCAA championship-winning men’s basketball team died in a crash this week in Michigan, the college says.

Fred Garland, 22, of Detroit, died after the car he was driving crashed about 10 p.m. Wednesday on I-94 in Calhoun County, Michigan State Police has said. Police think speed was a factor in the crash. Garland was the only person in the car.

Trine says Garland played a key role in Trine University’s NCAA Division III championship run in 2023-2024. As a guard for the Thunder, he averaged 14 points per game as a starter this season. Percentagewise, he was the team’s leading three-point shooter at 44.4%, and was fifth in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference in total field goal percentage at 52.9%. Fred was the team’s leading assist man with 3.2 per game.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Trine University in Angola is about a 45-minute drive north of Fort Wayne.

Statements

“With his positive attitude and dedication to performing at his best, Fred Garland was everything you would want in a student-athlete. He will be greatly missed across the entire Trine University campus.” Matt Land, assistant vice president for athletics, Trine University