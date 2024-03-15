UIndy men’s basketball turning the page from last year’s NCAA Div. II Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is an extra pep in everyone’s step this week at UIndy men’s basketball practice.

That’s because the Greyhounds are gearing up for their first game in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

“This is Indiana,” said UIndy head coach Paul Corsaro. “It’s Indianapolis. College basketball. NCAA Tournament. What’s better than that?”

The only thing “better than that” may be hosting an NCAA Tournament game in your home arena. The Greyhounds get to do that this weekend.

Thanks to earning a No. 1 seed, the Greyhounds are hosting the Midwest Regional inside Nicoson Hall. The UIndy players, like senior center Kendrick Tchoua, are hoping that gives them a homecourt advantage.

“We’re trying to get as many students as we have,” said Tchoua.

“We don’t like to focus too much on last year,” Corsaro said. “Let’s focus on the present moment. What we have is experience. We’ve been there before. We know what to do and I really believe in these guys.”