Up to 8,000 fans to be allowed inside Lucas Oil Stadium for Big Ten tournament games

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Big Ten has announced how many fans will be allowed for tournament games.

News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun has learned up to 8,000 fans will be allowed inside Lucas Oil Stadium for games.

The men’s tournament is March 10-14.

The women’s tournament is March 9-13 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The entire Men’s NCAA basketball tournament will happen in Indiana.

In February, it was announced that the tournament was being moved from Chicago to Indianapolis.