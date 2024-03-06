USI Screaming Eagles hosting Tennessee State in first round of OVC Tournament

The University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will host Tennessee State when Ohio Valley Conference Championship action gets underway Wednesday in Evansville. (Photo by Elizabeth Courtney Randolph/USI)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will host Tennessee State when Ohio Valley Conference Championship action gets underway Wednesday in Evansville.

USI (8-23, 5-13 OVC) open OVC postseason play at Ford Center as the eighth seed after clinching a spot on the last day of the regular season.

The Screaming Eagles are led by first-team All-OVC junior guard Jeremiah Hernandez and sophomore guard/forward AJ Smith. Hernandez recorded a team-high 17.2 PPG during the regular season; Smith followed with 14.2 PPG and 9.1 rebounds in regular season play.

The TSU Tigers (17-14, 10-8 OVC) are the fifth seed after dropping their last two games of the season. Jaylen Jones is averaging 9.3 points for TSU, while Christian Brown averaged 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

The winner of Wednesday’s contest will play No. 4 seed Western Illinois University on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

