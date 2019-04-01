UVA fans welcome back men’s basketball team

Fans had a chance to celebrate the Virginia men’s basketball team Sunday during a welcome home celebration at Davenport Field.
Virginia advanced to the Final Four Saturday after beating Purdue in overtime. For fans like Caitie Kim, this is a dream come true.
“I love the basketball team so much I’m so proud of them that they made it to the final four. I just love the team,” said Kim.
University of Virginia junior Eric Pilati agrees.
“We made it into the Final Four! I was up at night just sitting in my bed watching it be streamed on my computer, and I was shaking,” states Pilati.
This is the first time the team has been back to the Final Four in 35 years, and the community has been waiting for this moment.
“I’m so excited just in one year they’ve made it so far and if they lose in the Final Four I’ll still be happy because at least they were the champion of their own bracket in the south, so I’m excited for that,” says Kim.