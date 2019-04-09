UVA national championship gear now on store shelves

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia fans have a chance to get their hands on the official NCAA championship gear.
With the big 85-77 the books and fans still exited from the outcome, Dick’s Sporting Goods in Short Pump opened their doors at 7 a.m.
From t-shirts to locker room towels, there’s plenty of gear for fans to showcase their support for the big winners.
If fans aren’t able to make it out to the store, you can still buy championship gear on the Dick’s Sporting Good’s website.
Virginia outlasted Texas Tech Monday night in a thrilling finale to the annual men’s basketball tournament held in Minneapolis.
The victory gave Virginia — which last year became the first-ever team in NCAA history to lose to a No. 16 — its first National Championship in school history.