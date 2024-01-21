Search
Valparaiso defeats UIC

(Provided Photo/Valpo Men's Basketball via Facebook)
by: The Associated Press
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger had 19 points in Valparaiso’s 84-77 victory over UIC on Saturday night.

Schwieger also had nine rebounds for the Beacons (6-13, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ola Ajiboye added 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Darius DeAveiro and Isaiah Stafford both added 10.

Christian Jones finished with 18 points, eight assists and two blocks for the Flames (8-11, 1-7). UIC also got 15 points and six rebounds from Filip. Toby Okani also put up 11 points.

