VCU is first team out of NCAA tourney over COVID-19 protocols

Names of teams in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament go onto a massive bracket March 16, 2021, on the exterior of the JW Marriott hotel in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday was the first team forced out of the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Saturday night game between the University of Oregon (7 seed) and VCU (10 seed) was set for Indiana Farmers Coliseum, but was ruled a no-contest because of virus protocols, the NCAA said Saturday.

The NCAA said the decision was made “in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department” and no further details would be provided “because of privacy issues.”

Oregon will advance to the next round.