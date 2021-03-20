VCU is first team out of NCAA tourney over COVID-19 protocols

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Virginia Commonwealth University on Saturday was the first team forced out of the NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Saturday night game between the University of Oregon (7 seed) and VCU (10 seed) was set for Indiana Farmers Coliseum, but was ruled a no-contest because of virus protocols, the NCAA said Saturday.
The NCAA said the decision was made “in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department” and no further details would be provided “because of privacy issues.”
Oregon will advance to the next round.
“The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game scheduled for Saturday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department. As a result, Oregon will advance to the next round of the tournament. The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details.”NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee