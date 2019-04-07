Virginia beat writer reacts to win, previews Texas Tech match-up

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left on a disputed foul and Virginia pulled off its second small miracle of the NCAA Tournament, beating Auburn 63-62 to advance to the national championship game for the first time in school history.
Auburn had erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes and 62-60 after Guy made an off-balance 3 with 7.6 seconds left.
Needless to say, people are still talking about that finish.
In the video above, Jermaine Ferrell caught up with Virginia Cavaliers beat writer Doug Doughty of the Roanoke TImes. Doughty shared his thoughts on Virginia’s win over Auburn.
Jermaine also talked about the title game between the Cavaliers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders.