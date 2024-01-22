Voice of the Bulldogs Mark Minner talks Butler’s promising season

Voice of the Bulldogs on what he’s seen from Butler as it gets ready for the second half of conference play

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Butler University men’s basketball team is nearly halfway through its Big East Conference schedule.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in conference play, which puts them in ninth place in the league standings.

They’ll have plenty of opportunities to improve that conference record going forward, beginning with a game Tuesday night at Georgetown.

“They’ve gotten some big wins including a top 15 road win in Milwaukee against Marquette,” the Voice of the Bulldogs, Mark Minner said on News 8’s SportsLocker Sunday. “And they’ve been in there in a lot of games either at home or on the road. A lot of momentum. This team’s been fun to watch. And it’s fun to watch this newer team come together.”

One of those new Bulldogs this year is Posh Alexander. The guard transferred to Butler from St. John’s this offseason.

He’s averaging 11.5 points per game, which is fourth on the team. He’s also averaging 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

“He is fun to watch,” Minner said. “He’s expanded his game further beyond the perimeter this year. But, this is a guy who led the Big East Conference in steals his three years at St. John’s. He’s on that same pace again this year – over two steals per game.”

Alexander has scored at least 10 points in each of his last four games.

“He’s the leader on this team, both offensively and defensively,” Minner said. “He’s really resonated with Coach (Thad) Matta and he really has a loud voice on this team. He knows how to win in the Big East Conference.”

Alexander and his teammates will be hoping to keep building momentum during the second half of conference play. But to do so, Minner said the Bulldogs have to work on two key things going forward.

“The big runs in games,” Minner said. “Butler’s been able to get back into it, but you also allowed some runs in games. The other part of that has been closing out games.”

Minner referenced multiple games, like previous matchups against Seton Hall, Xavier, UConn and Providence, when referencing the need for the Bulldogs to close out games.

Minner added though he’s been impressed with how Butler also seems to find a way though to be in games at the end.

“This is a team that believes,” Minner said. “This is a team that’s getting better each and every game. I think being able to build upon that, being able to understand what Coach Matta’s trying to get out of this team. Coach Matta’s teams always get better late in the year, and certainly that’s the opportunity ahead for this squad.”

Tipoff for Thursday night’s game at Georgetown is set for 6:30 p.m. EST.

