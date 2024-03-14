Wake Forest leads entire way in win over Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth shoots in front of Notre Dame forward Carey Booth during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Miller scored 17 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and Andrew Carr had a double-double to lead fifth-seeded Wake Forest to a 72-59 win over 12-seed Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The Demon Deacons (20-12) will take on fourth-seeded Pitt in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Wake Forest lost to Pitt 77-72 in January before rolling past the Panthers 91-58 at home the next month.

Carr had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Cameron Hildreth scored eight of his 10 points in the second half. Wake Forest shot 46%, outscored Notre Dame 15-7 off turnovers, 16-7 on second-chance points and 38-14 in the paint.

ACC rookie of the year Markus Burton scored 21 points, making 12 of 12 from the line but only 4 of 16 from the floor for the Fighting Irish (13-20). Tae Davis added 16 points and Carey Booth 11. Braeden Shrewsberry, who led Notre Dame with 23 points in their 84-80 first-round win over Georgia Tech, had just five points on 1-of-9 shooting. The Irish shot just 29%, 20% in the second half.

Davis made 7 of 8 free throws for all of Notre Dame’s scoring early in the first half as the Fighting Irish went over six minutes without a field goal until a Davis bucket. Wake Forest took advantage, extending its six-point halftime lead to 16 midway through the second half with a 13-4 run during which Hildreth turned a steal into a three-point play and added a 3-pointer. Notre Dame didn’t get closer than nine thereafter.

Sallis hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Demon Deacons led throughout. They were up by as many 14 before the Fighting Irish worked their way back to trail 40-34 at halftime.