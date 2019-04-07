Watch: Texas Tech fans burn couch, overturn car after victory

LUBBOCK, Tex. (KAMC) — To say things got a little wild in West Texas after Texas Tech’s Final Four win Saturday night might be an understatement.

Video taken in the hours after the victory appears to show fans burning at least one couch and dancing on an overturned vehicle. The clip also shows police officers asking people to clear the streets. You can watch that video above (w arning : There is some harsh language towards the end of the clip).

A reporter on the scene sent a tweet that a scooter was also set on fire.

The city of Lubbock sent out a press release Sunday morning calling the behavior “dangerous.”

“After the Texas Tech Men’s Basketball team defeated Michigan State in a NCAA Championship Final Four game, hundreds of fans gathered on Broadway, near University. The crowd engaged in extremely dangerous, and disappointing, behavior including vandalizing property. We are proud, and excited, for Texas Tech, but behavior like this will not be tolerated. We want Red Raider fans to support the team and celebrate lawfully and responsibly.”

The press release also reminded people the nation would be watching saying, “we are on the national stage so make Lubbock proud.”

There is no word on any injuries or arrests.

FIRE ON THE STREETS AND POLICE IN RIOT GEAR in Lubbock near the campus of Tech. This was right after the Red Raiders beat Michigan State. So far, no reports of injuries. (That’s a couch on fire.) pic.twitter.com/udVrQp1KCz— KAMC News (@KAMCNews) April 7, 2019