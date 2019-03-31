WATCH: ‘The Big Tournament Live’ previews Sunday’s Elite 8 games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Game Live continues Sunday with a preview of the games that will determine the last two spots in the Final Four.
Saturday, Texas Tech and Virginia earned their places in the Final Four.
Jerod Smalley and the Nexstar Nation team report live from Kansas City and Washington D.C. with updates on Sunday night’s matchups: Kentucky vs. Auburn and Duke vs. Michigan State.
Want to read more Big Tournament content? Click on “Sports” then “The Big Tournament” to read and watch the stories Jerod and the Nexstar Nation team talk about during today’s show.