Youngstown State extends winning streak, defeats IU Indianapolis

by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — EJ Farmer had 26 points in Youngstown State’s 77-61 win against IU Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Farmer shot 5 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 12 from the line for the Penguins (10-5, 5-0 Horizon League). Siem Uijtendaal scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Penguins extended their winning streak to eight games.

Paul Zilinskas led the way for the Jaguars (5-11, 1-4) with 19 points and two steals. Jarvis Walker added 12 points and two steals. Alec Millender also had nine points and four assists. The Jaguars extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

