Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 75-65

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: The Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat IUPUI 75-65 on Sunday.

Thompson had six assists for the Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. John Lovelace Jr. shot 4 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Vincent Brady II led the way for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-5) with 18 points and two steals. Bryce Monroe added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for IUPUI. In addition, Jlynn Counter had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

