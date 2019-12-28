Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 83-73

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Darius Quisenberry matched his season high with 23 points as Youngstown State broke away late in the game Saturday to defeat IUPUI 83-73 in a Horizon League opener at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Quisenberry shot 9 for 12 from the field. He added six assists.

IUPUI rallied from 10 points down to tie but Naz Bohannon converted a three-point play that sparked a 14-1 Youngstown State run and a 78-68 lead with 1:16 remaining.

Youngstown State has beaten IUPUI in seven straight meetings.

