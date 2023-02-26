College Basketball

Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 93-79

The logo for athletic teams at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/IUPUI)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malek Green’s 21 points helped Youngstown State defeat IUPUI 93-79 on Saturday night.

Green had eight rebounds for the Penguins (23-8, 15-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson and Brandon Rush added 18 points apiece.

The Jaguars (5-26, 2-18) were led in scoring by Jlynn Counter, who finished with 20 points and four assists. DJ Jackson added 15 points for IUPUI. Jonah Carrasco also recorded nine points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Community Link: Indiana Local News Initiative; International Women’s Day

Community Link /

Ribbon-cutting opens playground honoring girl killed in 2021

Local /

On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia

International /

IMPD arrests 42-year-old after police shot suspect, 3 officers injured in pursuit

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.