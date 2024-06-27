Zach Edey drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies

BROOKLYN, New York (WISH) — Purdue star Zach Edey was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the ninth pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Edey won back-to-back Wooden Awards in college, the first player to do that since Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983. Edey also won back to back Big Ten Player of the Year awards.

He led Purdue to their first Final Four since 1980 this year. They ultimately lost in the national championship game to UConn.

The 7’4 center averaged 25.2 points per game last season, the most in Division I college basketball. He also averaged 12.2 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per game.

The Grizzlies finished 27-55 last season, 13th in the Western Conference.

Edey was not the only college star from the state of Indiana to get taken in the first round on Wednesday night. Indiana center Kel’el Ware was taken by the Miami Heat with the 15th pick.