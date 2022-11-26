College Basketball

Zach Edey scores 23, No. 24 Purdue tops No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66

Purdue center Zach Edey dunks against Gonzaga guard Hunter Sallis, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 15 of his 23 points in the final 15 minutes, Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer each added 14, and No. 24 Purdue raced past No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center took over for stretches of the second half, but he had a pretty good supporting cast. Caleb Furst added 10 points, and Purdue shot 57 percent in the second half, made six of 11 3-point attempts and outrebounded the Bulldogs 46-31.

Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 22 points. Gonzaga suffered a second loss in November for the first time since 2010.