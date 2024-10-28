2 Indiana teams ranked in top 15 for the second straight week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Jaylen Sneed #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish recovers a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at Met Life Stadium on October 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

(WISH) — Indiana football remained undefeated on Saturday, defeating Washington 31-17.

The Hoosiers also hosted College GameDay on a Saturday for the first time in the show’s history.

But despite the victory, Indiana did not have any movement in this week’s AP poll. They remain at number 13 for the second straight week.

Next week, Indiana plays at Michigan State. The Spartans are 4-4 and coming off a loss to Michigan.

Notre Dame tied for the biggest riser in this week’s AP poll. The Fighting Irish jumped up four spots to number eight after dismantling Navy, 51-14.

The Irish are now 7-1 and have now won six straight games. They take on Florida State at home next week.

Indiana and Notre Dame have now both been ranked in the AP poll for five straight weeks.

The top four in the AP poll remained unchanged. Oregon is the number one team in the country for the second straight week. Miami flip flopped with Texas for the number five spot in the poll.

LSU was the biggest faller, going down eight spots after suffering their second loss of the season to Texas A&M.

The first College Football Playoff rankings come out after next week’s games, on Tuesday, November 5.