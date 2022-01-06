College Football

500-drone light shows to happen as part of College Football Playoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Light shows featuring 500 separate drones will illuminate the sky over Indianapolis as part of the fan experience at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championships.

Verge Aero will produce a five-minute drone show for ESPN’s pre-game broadcast on Saturday and Sunday nights. The large-scale aerial imagery will include team helmets, mascots, an Indianapolis skyline, and a countdown clock along with simulated fireworks.

The show is expected to take place at approximately 6:15 p.m. each night.

An additional show, on Monday, will be flown in real-time and will include what is planned to be the world’s largest scoreboard. It will display the team’s logos and the score of the game inside Lucas Oil Stadium at the end of the second and third quarters.

“The drone light show is an innovative and original concept that has never been seen at a CFP National Championship,” said Susan Baughman, president of the 2022 Indianapolis Host Committee. “Fans can celebrate teams with a scheduled drone show each night and expect to see the world’s largest scoreboard on game day. These larger-than-life aerial drone displays celebrate our city with unique wow moments.”

The GPS-guided drones will take off from Pan Am Plaza in Indy’s Mile Square. The show will be performed by choreographed groups of drones that fly in synchronized patterns in the sky over the Indiana Convention Center. The drones will be guided by a certified pilot at a ground control station.

Fans should be able to see the show from most of the downtown area, and possibly as far away as Indianapolis International Airport.