A first in the history of Monon Bell Classic rivalry between DePauw, Wabash

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — It’s arguably one of the best rivalries in college football: DePauw vs. Wabash.

The 129th edition of the Monon Bell Classic was played Saturday afternoon at Little Giant Stadium.

The rivalry has seen a lot over the years, but it had never seen what happened in this year’s game.

Saturday’s contest was the first time the Monon Bell Classic went to overtime.

In fact, one overtime wasn’t enough to determine a winner this year, as No. 22 DePauw (10-0, 8-0) beat Wabash (7-3, 6-2) in double overtime by the final score of 33-30.

DePauw QB Nathan McCahill found TE Will Kaster on an 11-yard touchdown in the second overtime to win the game after Wabash made a field goal on its first possession of double overtime.

With the victory, the Tigers won the North Coast Athletic Conference title outright and the automatic berth from the conference in the Division III playoffs.

Meanwhile, the loss ends the Little Giants’ season.

“I’m just incredibly proud of our football team. The guys played their hearts out and left it all on the field,” Wabash Head Coach Don Morel said in a news release. “They played so hard, and I just wish we had a better outcome. But we will regroup like the good Wabash men we are and get ready for next year.”

The loss also means that the collegiate career of Wabash QB Liam Thompson has come to an end. He became the NCAC’s all-time passing leader in the loss.

“I feel awful for Liam, who had a sensational career – on the field, in the classroom, and as a leader on our campus,” said Morel in the news release.

Thompson is a finalist for the William Campbell Award, which is presented to the top scholar-athlete in all of college football. He and the other 15 finalists will be honored in Las Vegas on Dec. 5.

DePauw is now on a two-game winning streak in this rivalry, having won last year’s Monon Bell Classic. Wabash still leads the overall series 63-57-9.

NFL great Archie Manning flipped the coin to get the game underway on Saturday.

A sold-out crowd of over 8,100 fans attended the matchup.