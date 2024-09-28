Alonza Barnett III continues stellar play with 6 more TDs in leading James Madison past Ball State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw for 280 yards and five touchdowns — his second straight game with five TDs through the air — and he added 60 yards on the ground with another score to help James Madison beat Ball State 63-7 on Saturday.

Barnett continued his stellar play after setting a school record last week in a 70-50 win over North Carolina with seven total touchdowns, becoming the first Sun Belt player to throw for five touchdowns and rush for two more in the same game.

Barnett’s performance last Saturday led to an Associated Press National Player of the Week award and James Madison receiving 11 points in the latest top 25 poll. He finished 22 of 34 for 388 yards with no interceptions, while rushing for a career-best 99 yards on 13 carries.

JMU has scored 133 points in the last two weeks.

Barnett’s passing touchdowns against Ball State went for 12, 5, 10, 26 and 22 yards, and his 18-yard touchdown run made it 49-7 with 7:19 left in the third quarter.

JMU dominated the game with 522 total yards of offense, while its defense made three interceptions.

Yamir Knight caught his first touchdown pass on the opening drive of the game, and Jobi Malary rushed for his first career touchdown for JMU with 6:54 left in the first for a 15-0 lead. The Dukes scored touchdowns on their first four possessions.

Defensive lineman Eric O’Neill returned an interception 27 yards for a touchdown to make it 35-7 early in the third quarter. Terrence Spence made his third interception of the season and DJ Barksdale added the first of his career.

Taylor Thompson caught five passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for James Madison (4-0). Knight added two touchdown grabs.

Kadin Semonza was 22 of 35 for 168 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Ball State (1-3).

It was JMU’s first victory against a team from the Mid-American Conference in three tries.