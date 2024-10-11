Another sign the hype is real surrounding IU football

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, center, watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida International, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana University football team is creating a lot of buzz across the college football landscape.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 18 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll thanks to their 6-0 overall record.

IU’s latest win, a 41-24 victory over Northwestern last weekend, helped the Hoosiers clinch bowl eligibility.

Even though the Hoosiers are currently on a bye week, one can still feel the excitement from the IU fanbase. The program announced on Thursday that the team’s next game, on Oct. 19 against Nebraska, is sold out.

It’s the first time that IU has sold out a home game at Memorial Stadium since its game against Ohio State in 2021.

IU head coach Curt Cignetti even marked the sell out by writing a post on X, formally known as Twitter.

Following the game against Nebraska, the Hoosiers have three more home games remaining on their 2024 schedule, against Washington, Michigan and Purdue.