Anticipation builds for IU vs. Notre Dame matchup as ticket prices soar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Excitement is reaching new heights as fans gear up for the long-awaited college football playoff showdown between Indiana University and Notre Dame. But that excitement is coming at a cost—ticket prices have skyrocketed, with some selling for three times more than other playoff games.

Liz Wanless, director of the Sports Innovation Institute at IU Indianapolis, attributes the soaring prices to a “perfect storm.”

“This epic matchup brings two powerhouse programs together, and not just any two teams,” Wanless said. “You have IU football generating excitement around their Big Ten success and Notre Dame’s incredible legacy of excellence. Add the fact that they’re in the same state and haven’t played since 1991, and you’ve got a recipe for high demand.”

The game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium, a venue known for its history and ability to draw large crowds at premium prices. Plus, the location’s proximity to both fan bases makes it more accessible for thousands of eager supporters.

Ticket prices fluctuate ahead of kickoff

Wanless says fans may still have a shot at snagging tickets for less if they’re patient.

“Typically, 24 to 48 hours before a major event, you’ll see prices dip. Two weeks ago, lower-bowl seats were listed at $1,000, but I’ve seen some drop into the $400s,” she said. “That said, inventory is shrinking, and prices are creeping back up in some areas. If you’re waiting for the best deal, buying at the door might be your best bet.”

Who will dominate the crowd?

The game is shaping up to be a nail-biter on the field—and in the stands. Notre Dame, as the home team, has the advantage of distributing more tickets to its fans. However, Wanless pointed out a precedent that suggests IU supporters could make a strong showing.

“In 2017, Georgia fans overtook Notre Dame Stadium during a regular-season game,” Wanless said. “Will IU’s incredible season and their resurgence on the national stage inspire a similar turnout? My guess is it’s going to be a 50/50 split between IU and Notre Dame fans.”

With just hours left until kickoff, the anticipation continues to build. Whether you’re watching from the stands or tuning in from home, this is one matchup Hoosiers and Irish fans won’t want to miss.