Bagozzi accounts for 4 TDs, Woods scores on 25-yard run in OT to help Marist beat Valparaiso 36-30

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Brock Bagozzi accounted for four touchdowns and Amin Woods ran for a 25-yard touchdown on Marist’s first offensive play in overtime to help the Red Foxes beat Valparaiso 36-30 Saturday.

Bagozzi threw a 12-yard TD pass to Matt Stianche with 14 seconds left in regulation to made it 30-all and force OT. Patrick Oliva bounced a 33-yard field goal-attempt off the right upright on Valpo’s ensuing possession and, on the next play, Woods took a hand off, worked to his left, cut back under the guard and raced to the end zone for the walk-off TD.

Bagozzi completed 20 of 35 passes for 248 yards and three TDs and scored on a 20-yard run for Marist (1-2, 1-1 Pioneer). Stianche finished with six receptions for 92 yards, Will Downes added five catches for 103 yards — including a 9-yard TD in the second quarter. Woods finished with 73 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Michael Appel Jr. was 16-of-25 passing for 234 yards with three TDs and an interception for Valparaiso (0-3, 0-1). His 1-yard touchdown run gave the Crusaders a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter.

