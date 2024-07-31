Ball State announces alum as new football radio analyst

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State and Learfield announced on Wednesday that former Ball State football player Chris Radican will be the new football radio analyst.

Radican played offensive line from 1988-91. He recently retired from being a high school football coach, which he did for 28 years.

He coached at Beech Grove, Speedway, Guerin Catholic, Pike, Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern.

He was an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, offensive line coach, defensive line coach, running backs coach and tight end coach at various times throughout his coaching career.

When he played at Ball State, Radican was a teammate with current Ball State head football coach Mike Neu for two seasons.

“As a proud Ball State football alum, I am beyond excited to be joining the Cardinals’ football broadcast team,” Radican said in a news release. “The program has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being able to reach others that enjoy the games each week. I am humbled to be given this opportunity and cannot wait for the 100th season of Ball State football. Chirp Chirp!”

“Chris is an excellent addition to our broadcast team,” voice of the Cardinals Mick Tidrow said in a news release. “He has the background and knowledge from his time suiting up for the Cardinal and White, paired with his vast coaching resume. Chris’ personality is infectious and Cardinals fans are going to enjoy hearing him on the air!”

Ball State opens their season at home against Missouri State on September 7 at 2 p.m.