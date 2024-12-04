Ball State names Mike Uremovich as new head football coach

Mike Uremovich is the new head football coach at Ball State, replacing the recently-ousted Mike Neu. (Provided Photo/BSU)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Ball State University has announced Mike Uremovich as its new head football coach.

Most recently, Uremovich was the head coach at Butler University, where he guided the Bulldogs to three straight winning seasons, a 23-11 record, and the first national ranking in program history. He was also on the coaching staff at Northern Illinois and Temple universities.

His hiring comes two weeks after the firing of head coach Mike Neu after the first 10 games of the 2024 season. Offensive line coach Colin Johnson led the Cardinals through the two remaining games.

“What is readily apparent and what will excite our fans and players is the level of urgency and detail in his plan to lead our football program and return the Cardinals to the top of the Mid-American Conference,” Director of Athletics Jeff Mitchell said in a release.

Uremovich brings experience in the MAC to Muncie. In four years in a full-time capacity at Northern Illinois University, he guided the Huskies to a 33-20 record with a 25-7 ledger in conference play.

His coaching résumé also includes stops at Temple, North Carolina State, Benedictine University (DIII), and the NAIA-affiliated University of St. Francis.

“I am thankful for the trust that President Mearns and Jeff Mitchell have placed in me to direct this proud football program. We are elated about the opportunity to help shape this organization and engage with the Muncie community. I look forward to meeting with the team, and I can’t wait to get to work,” the new head coach said in a release.

Uremovich, 48, is a graduate of McCutcheon High School in Lafayette and Purdue University. He also holds a Master’s degree from NIU. He and his wife, Katie, have a daughter and two sons.

Uremovich’s tenure at Ball State begins with national signing day on Wednesday. An introductory news conference is tentatively scheduled for Friday.

Uremovich’s Coaching Career