Butler names new head football coach

Mike Uremovich. (Photo Provided/Butler Athletics)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mike Uremovich, who most recently worked at Temple, is the new head football coach at Butler University.

Athletics director Barry Collier announced the appointment Monday after The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Uremovich left Temple as its head coach, Rod Carey, was fired in November after the team finished with a 3-9 record. Carey and Uremovich were at Temple for three seasons. Before that job as offensive coordinator, Uremovich had the same role at Northern Illinois from 2016-18.

The Illinois native’s early coaching career included a stint at McCutcheon High School near Lafayette. He graduated from Purdue University in 2000 and received a master’s degree in 2002 from Northern Illinois.

After 16 seasons, Jeff Voris, 54, resigned as the Butler football coach, the university said Nov. 29. The resignation came after the Bulldogs had a 3-8 season in 2021.

